Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business is hosting a webinar dedicated to discussing how banks should be encouraged to adopt a strategic approach to align regulatory and financial data. The event, taking place on August 26, is being co-hosted with Chartis Research and will include tips for how banks can best deal with the spiraling data management costs resulting from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A strategic approach for aligning regulatory and financial data improves operational efficiencies leading to better business decisions. Topics up for discussion include exploring how universal data from accounting standards like IFRS9 and CECL can be leveraged for a consistent approach to data across an enterprise and best practices for ensuring proper data management.

Speakers at the event include Will Newcomer, Vice President of Strategy for Wolters Kluwer FRR, Americas, and Sidharth Dash, Research Director for Chartis.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins in 2019. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the third year running and Wolters Kluwer FRR is the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research.

