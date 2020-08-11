Aiva Remeikiene, the Head of the Administration of Lithuanian fintech start-up NEO Finance AB, will resign from the position of the Company's Head of the Administration by the end of the year, when the selection of a new director will be completed and the Bank of Lithuania's approval will be received. A. Remeikiene will continue to work on the Board of NEO Finance. A. Remeikiene will continue to be a member of the Board of NEO Finance, where also work Marius Navickas, Deividas Tumas and E. Remeikis. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration E. aiva@neofinance.com