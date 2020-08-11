Evolva's branded nootkatone has now been registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in insecticides and insect repellents. This follows the announcement on 1 July of a 15-day public review period, hence registration was expected shortly after the review had concluded. Evolva is now in discussion with a growing number of pest control companies to plan commercial next steps. It is also investing in the development and registration of its own formulations.

