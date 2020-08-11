Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P12Z ISIN: CA82770L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 1P2N 
Tradegate
11.08.20
11:27 Uhr
0,322 Euro
-0,020
-5,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3120,34011:35
0,3220,35411:28
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2020 | 11:08
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Intercepts 1,565 g/t Silver 8.25% Pb, 3.85% Zn (1,825 g/t AgEq) Over 5 meters with PUD 283, while PUD 284 Intercepts 66.7 meters grading 182 g/t AgEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce diamond infill drilling results from its 100%-controlled Pulacayo silver project in the Potosi department of Bolivia. Notable highlights include:

PUD 283

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ag (g/t)

Pb%

Zn%

AgEq

PUD283

248.0

350.0

102.0

145

1.05

2.56

255

including…

310.0

322.0

12.0

784

4.11

3.79

977

and…

317.0

322.0

5.0

1565

8.25

3.85

1825


PUD 284

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ag (g/t)

Pb%

Zn%

AgEq

PUD284

55.0

65.0

10.0

113

1.93

2.11

243

PUD284

206.3

273.0

66.7

112

0.46

1.94

182

including...

240.0

273.0

32.0

178

0.50

1.73

241

and…

256.0

273.0

17.0

274

0.33

1.13

295


Reported widths are intercepted core lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Based on core-angle measurements, true widths are estimated at approximately 72% of reported core lengths for PUD283 and 57% of the reported core lengths for PUD284.

Silver equivalent is calculated using the formula adopted in its 2017, NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (see Company's press release dated November 22nd, 2017) as follows: AgEq. (g/t) = Ag (g/t)*89.2% + (Pb% *(US$0.94/ lb. Pb /14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*91.9%) + (Zn% *(US$1.00/lb. Zn/14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*82.9). This calculation incorporates metallurgical recoveries from test work completed for Pulacayo in 2013.

These results demonstrate broad continuity of mineralization and grade starting from near-surface and is consistent with historic Hochschild mining records which indicate high grade mineralization with increasing depth to more than 1,000 meters from surface. Detailed Assay results are detailed in the table below:

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ag (g/t)

Pb%

Zn%

AgEq

PUD283

248.0

350.0

102.0

145

1.05

2.56

255

248.0

282.0

34.0

9

0.22

1.05

52

282.0

297.0

15.0

35

0.40

2.99

148

297.0

310.0

13.0

157

1.47

5.15

370

310.0

317.0

7.0

225

1.15

3.74

371

317.0

322.0

5.0

1565

8.25

3.85

1825

322.0

329.0

7.0

134

1.18

1.73

222

329.0

350.0

21.0

76

0.82

2.65

188

PUD284

30.5

204.2

173.7

15

0.28

0.67

46

30.5

55.0

24.5

3

0.83

0.08

15

55.0

65.0

10.0

113

1.93

2.11

243

65.0

79.0

14.0

13

0.44

1.20

69

79.0

101.0

22.0

4

0.11

0.36

20

101.0

204.2

103.2

10

0.18

0.59

36

PUD284

206.3

273.0

66.7

112

0.46

1.94

182

206.3

240.0

33.7

46

0.41

2.12

129

240.0

256.0

16.0

79

0.72

2.70

189

256.0

273.0

17.0

274

0.33

1.13

295

PUD284

282.0

318.0

36.0

26

0.34

1.01

70

282.0

288.0

6.0

13

1.95

0.13

27

288.0

300.0

12.0

60

0.61

1.48

127

300.0

318.0

18.0

7

0.18

0.72

38


Reported widths are intercepted core lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Based on core-angle measurements, true widths are estimated at approximately 72% of reported core lengths for PUD283 and 57% of the reported core lengths for PUD284.

Collar data is tabulated below:

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

PUD283

740116

7744469

4336

0

-55

352

PUD284

740373

7744512

4266

19

-65

327


Results of these two holes will be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate scheduled to be released in September 2020, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (NI43-101) for the Pulacayo-Paca Project by Mercator Geological Services Limited.

The completion of these 2 holes marks the conclusion of the first phase of 2020 drilling. Per the Company's news release dated March 9, 2020 Silver Elephant continues its district exploration at Pulacayo project with intermittent access due to COVID-19. The Company will announce any material update, including commencement of new round of Pulacayo-Paca drilling scheduled by year end, in due course.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Elephant adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. A geochemical standard control sample and a blank sample are inserted into the sample stream at every 20th sample. Duplicates are taken at every 40th sample. Standards and duplicates (including lab duplicates and standards) are analyzed using Thompson-Howarth plots. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation and then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion. Silver overlimits ("ore grade") are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

All samples are taken from HQ-diameter core and split in half by a diamond-blade masonry saw. One-half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis and the other half is preserved for reference at the Company's secured core facility. Prior to sampling, all core is geotechnically analyzed and photographed and then logged by geologists.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project and Triunfo gold-silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Silver Elephant's forward-looking statements. Silver Elephant believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Silver Elephant undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601063/Silver-Elephant-Intercepts-1565-gt-Silver-825-Pb-385-Zn-1825-gt-AgEq-Over-5-meters-with-PUD-283-while-PUD-284-Intercepts-667-meters-grading-182-gt-AgEq

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.