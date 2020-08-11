Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV:PINK) today announced the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "4PC" (FSE:4PC) which can be found at: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/perimeter-med-imag-ai. Perimeter's common shares listed on the TSX Venture will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "PINK."

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's President and CFO, stated, "We are pleased to announce our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as this creates an opportunity to increase trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base. We believe there is a strong demand for biotech and medtech companies in Europe, as we have already received interest in Perimeter from European-based shareholders."

Mr. Sobotta continued, "This secondary listing is another important milestone that comes at an exciting time as we execute our clinical studies supporting the development and validation of our ImgAssist AI software in breast cancer surgery and accelerate our commercialization plans for our innovative, point-of-care medical imaging system, OTIS, which provides surgeons with real-time, ultra-high resolution, sub-surface images of extracted tissues."

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK)(FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter's OTIS platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen.

The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter's OTIS platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

Perimeter's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company's dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter's imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

