Organic Snacks Market Size Worth $19.29 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 13.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic snacks market size is expected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. With the growing number of health-conscious consumers, the consumption of organic foods has been rising over the world. These products do not use harmful synthetic fertilizers, which are used for conventional food production. Consumers across the world have been opting for foods, which are manufactured with natural and healthy ingredients free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Key suggestions from the report:

By distribution channel, online retailers are expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027. The convenience of shopping has been fueling the growth of this distribution channel

North America dominated the market by accounting for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Strong health awareness among the consumers of the U.S. and Canada has been boosting the product demand in the region

Based on the product, snack bars held the largest share of more than 15.0% in 2019. This is attributed to increased consumption of such products as the morning snacking options

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Organic Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Grain, Nut-based, Meat, Bars, Frozen, Vegetable & Fruit, Bakery), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-snacks-market

Snack bars held the largest share of more than 15.0% in 2019. Increasing demand for go-to healthy small serving food has boosted sales of these products. These have become a convenient source of nutrition and sometimes replacement of heavy meal for the millennial and young population owing to their busy schedule.

In terms of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to dominate the industry throughout the forecast period. Availability of a wide range of products and shopping experience of these retail stores have been attracting consumers over the world. Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods are some of the prominent supermarkets operating across the globe.

The industry is characterized by high competition due to the presence of a large number of leading and medium-sized firms across the globe. Companies have been expanding their product portfolio in order to increase their consumer base. For instance, in February 2019, Kashi Company, a U.S.-based organic food company, added chocolate and mixed berry superfood bites to its Kashi by Kids product line. These products are available at nationwide retailers and grocers, including Walmart, Amazon, Whole Foods, and Kroger.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic snacks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Snacks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Grain Snacks



Nut-based Snacks



Meat Snacks



Snack Bars



Frozen Snacks



Vegetable & Fruit Snacks



Bakery Snacks



Others

Organic Snacks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Food Stores



Online Retailers



Others

Organic Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Organic Snacks Market

Danone



Hain Celestial Group



General Mills Inc .

.

Made in Nature



Frito-Lay, Inc.



Conagra Brands, Inc.



Simply Natural LLC



NAVITAS ORGANICS



Hormel Foods Corporation



Kadac Pty Ltd.



Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Oat-based Snacks Market - Global oat-based snacks market size was valued at USD 17.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Organic Packaged Foods Market - Global organic packaged foods market size was valued at USD 30.2 billion in 2018. Changing lifestyles where the dependency on packed food has been growing over the years is expected to remain a favorable factor.

in 2018. Changing lifestyles where the dependency on packed food has been growing over the years is expected to remain a favorable factor. Snacks Market - Global snacks market size valued at USD 439.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg