OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Additional Listing
London, August 11
11 August 2020
Oxford Instruments plc
Additional Listing
Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 125,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The expected admission date is Friday 14 August 2020. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.
The Block listing consists of 125,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).
Enquiries:
Oxford Instruments plc
Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com
