Dienstag, 11.08.2020
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
11.08.20
10:42 Uhr
15,620 Euro
+0,260
+1,69 %
PR Newswire
11.08.2020 | 11:09
69 Leser
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, August 11

11 August 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

Additional Listing

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 125,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The expected admission date is Friday 14 August 2020. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

The Block listing consists of 125,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc

Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com

