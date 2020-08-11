The minister of finance and budget and the minister of energy have signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina-based Alcaal Group relating to the feasibility studies of a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of up to 200 MW with large storage capacity on the outskirts of the country's capital.From pv magazine France. Representatives of Argentina-based Alcaal Group visited Chad at the beginning of August to discuss the prospects for investing in the country's agribusiness and renewable energies, Idriss Déby, the Central African country's president, announced on social media networks. Two ...

