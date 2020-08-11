Woods Quay - London's ultimate dining and boating hideaway

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woods' Silver Fleet has been cruising the Thames for over 70 years, welcoming aboard guests such as Princes Charles and William, Rihanna, Sir Mick Jagger, Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, and Brigitte Bardot.

Their events yachts, Silver Sturgeon, Silver Barracuda, and Silver Darling now have a new, architectural home named "Woods Quay" on London's quiet, leafy Victoria Embankment a few steps from Big Ben and Covent Garden. After 20 years' restoration on the site of an original Victorian steam ship pier, the structure quietly sailed into place during London's lockdown.

"Woods Quay offers the rare luxury of central London space and long views without entering a lift or walking through narrow streets. Perhaps let us pick you up by boat and bring you into town from Greenwich or Chelsea," enthused Head of Sales, Sarah Bere.

Featuring a Michelin standard tasting kitchen and a spectacular bar, all framing the view of Westminster at water level, and over 140m of private river moorings (the longest in central London); the quay is located directly in front of the Savoy Hotel's river entrance overlooking one of London's most famous views of Westminster once painted by Monet.

William Woods, Director, said, "We are ready to emerge from lockdown with Woods Quay, a very private London 'island' for our guests to await their chosen Silver Fleet vessel, host a company meetup, celebrate a birthday, taste a future menu or lounge for a post event cigar. COVID security has been smoothly implemented within our usual high level cleaning and maintenance schedules."

Woods Quay's tasting room is overseen (in tandem with the renowned Silver Sturgeon river yacht) by Head Chef, Doug Gaunt, who also partners Michelin-starred Ollie Dabbous of Mayfair's HIDE restaurant to create seasonal modern British menus inspired by UK coastal waters and pastures.

Woods Quay and Woods' Silver Fleet are powered by "Bulb" 100% renewable energy.

Editors notes

WOODS' SILVER FLEET - OWNERS & DESIGNERS

The Woods family have been Thames Watermen 1866. Woods' Silver Fleet is a family run company comprised of four luxury "river yachts" for private charter: Silver Sturgeon, Silver Barracuda, Silver Sockeye, and Silver Darling. Each vessel has been designed especially for the Thames and built in the UK.

The fleet have privately owned Savoy Pier since 1998, in July 2020 this was replaced by "Woods Quay."

Founder and Chair, Alan Woods was honoured with an MBE in March 2020 by HM the Queen for Services to "River Travel."

Woods' Silver Fleet is managed and operated by Tom Woods (MD), William Woods (Director), and Kate Woods (Design and Development Director).

DINING

CHEF - DOUG GAUNT, WOODS' SILVER FLEET

CHEF - OLLIE DABBOUS, HIDE RESTAURANT

DESIGN & BUILD

ARCHITECTURALL

