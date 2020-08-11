According to the Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME), there are currently 385 projects totaling 15 GW at different stages of development, including 4 biomass, 17 wind, 93 hydro, 271 photovoltaic and 7 thermal.From pv magazine Latam. Colombia"s Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) has published detailed information on projects under development of renewable sources in Colombia as of July 31 of this year. According to the government agency, there are currently 385 projects totaling 15 GW at different stages of development, including 4 biomass, 17 wind, 93 hydro, 271 photovoltaic and 7 thermal. ...

