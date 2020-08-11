Vertex Energy, Inc.: Vertex Energy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK

Marrero and Heartland refineries operated at near peak utilization rates during July 2020

UMO collections improved to normalized levels in July 2020, due in part to organic growth in 1H20

Expect to realize $1-2 million of cost reductions during the second half 2020

Total cash and available liquidity of $19.6 million as of June 30, 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Vertex Energy of ($9.0) million, versus a net loss of ($0.4) million, the second quarter 2019. Vertex reported Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.3) million for the second quarter 2020, versus $2.1 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in net income and Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to extended maintenance at the Marrero, Louisiana refinery and a year-over-year decline in refined product margins, given lower economic activity related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A schedule reconciling the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, is included later in this release.

STRATEGIC UPDATE

During the second quarter, Vertex quickly adapted to the changing market dynamics resulting from the novel coronavirus. Specifically, management took action to improve feedstock availability, increase refinery utilization, reduce costs and further optimize owned assets.

Improved feedstock availability. During the first half of 2020, shelter-in-place orders were issued across most U.S. states and municipalities in response to COVID-19, resulting in a material decline in economic activity and travel. This decline in activity resulted in lower availability of used motor oil (UMO), the Company's primary feedstock. To that end, second quarter total collections were 21% below the same period of 2019. In response, management expanded its collection network, helping to increase availability of feedstock to support its refining operations during the first half of 2020.

Increased refinery utilization. During the second quarter, the Marrero and Heartland refineries operated at 62% and 78% of capacity, respectively. At Marrero, the company conducted 34 days of planned, extended maintenance that concluded in mid-June 2020, which impacted utilization in the period. At Heartland, second quarter utilization rates were impacted by reduced UMO availability. During July 2020, both the Marrero and Heartland refineries operated at levels approaching peak capacity utilization, given increased availability of UMO feedstock.

Targeted cost reductions. During the second quarter, management implemented a series of cost reductions throughout the organization. These actions included both reductions in contract labor, together with reductions in plant operating costs. Total selling, general and administrative expenses declined nearly 10% in the second quarter, when compared to the first quarter 2020. Management expects to realize approximately $1 to $2 million in additional, annualized cost reductions during the second half of 2020.

Asset optimization. Vertex continues to evaluate targeted organic growth opportunities designed to improve its utilization of existing, owned assets. During the second quarter, the Company invested in several initiatives designed to grow its market presence as a collector and recycler of used automotive waste streams. The Company expects to provide an update on these activities during the fourth quarter 2020.

Maintain capital discipline. Given current market volatility, Vertex remains focused on conserving available liquidity to support the long-term growth of the business. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and available liquidity of $19.6 million, versus $20.2 million as of March 31, 2020. Included in total cash amounts are cash held in the Company's special purpose vehicles (SPVs) relating to its Myrtle Grove and Heartland assets, which are limited to use by each SPV, respectively.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"As expected, our second quarter performance was impacted by a combination of low UMO availability, extended downtime at our largest refinery and a year-over-year decline in refined product margins, all of which were attributable to the historic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex. "In response to rapidly changing market dynamics, our management team took decisive action to reduce costs during the second quarter, while maintaining balance sheet discipline to support the long-term growth of our business."

"Business conditions improved during July, as shelter-in-place orders were lifted," continued Cowart. "Since the start of the third quarter, both our Marrero and Heartland refineries have operated near peak utilization, as UMO feedstock availability has returned to near-historical levels. In July, total UMO collections increased by nearly 40% versus June levels."

"During the second quarter, UMO prices were driven to elevated levels, given a lack of feedstock availability," continued Cowart. "Elevated UMO pricing resulted in less favorable product spreads, which impacted our profitability during the second quarter. As economic activity further accelerates and UMO supplies become more readily available, we expect to see a decline in feedstock prices and improved realized margins during the second half of 2020."

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and availability on its lending facility of $17.8 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Vertex had total term debt outstanding of $10.2 million as of June 30, 2020, which included $4.2 million related to funds received under the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") which is part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). Under the terms of the PPP, the entire balance of the loan may be forgiven to the extent that cash proceeds are used for qualifying expenses. As of the date of this release, the Company has allocated the entirety of PPP funds received toward qualifying expenses.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-purity petroleum products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Vertex Energy's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Vertex Energy, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Vertex Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex Energy's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex Energy.

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)