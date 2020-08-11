Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 11
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 10-August-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|537.2p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|543.04p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|529.37p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|535.21p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de