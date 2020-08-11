Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Chairman & CEO Steve A. Smith Jr. Interviewed by David Cogan on Eliances Heroes National Radio Show

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) is extremely proud to announce that Steve Smith, the CEO and Chairman of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC") did a face to face video interview with David Cogan of the nationally syndicated Eliances Heroes radio show. In his interview, Steve Smith provided an update on XFC recently becoming a public company and the upcoming XFC Tryouts in September, as well as upcoming XFC 43 broadcast live worldwide.

The interview can be heard or watched on all major outlets including iHeartRadio, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-eliances-heroes-27778707/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKJwnbczldo

Chairmen & CEO, Steve Smith, is excited to get the fighters back into the Hexagon. "I have been working with the XFC management team to bring our fighters back into the cage and this will kick off September 12th in Michigan as our XFC Tryout series kicks off. Following our tryout series XFC 43 will air in Q4 2020, XFC management is entertaining a number of competing offers from national broadcasters to air XFC fights nationally & globally."

The XFC management team has been working for the past two years to bring XFC events back into the broadcast spotlight. XFC has a new OTT channel in which its fights will appear nationally and internationally in development for 2021. Management has agreed that XFC 43 will take place in the Forth quarter of 2020. XFC showcases both male and female fighters, advocates the development of young MMA fighters, and produces stadium fight cards in various locations in the United States, Europe and South America

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 480,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About The Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Contact:

Jim Barnes

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

Jim@xfcmma.net

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601054/XFC-Chairman-CEO-Steve-A-Smith-Jr-Interviewed-by-David-Cogan-on-Eliances-Heroes-National-Radio-Show