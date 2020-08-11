Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8DY ISIN: US83587F2020 Ticker-Symbol: 8STN 
Tradegate
11.08.20
12:56 Uhr
17,810 Euro
+1,790
+11,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,09517,64513:10
17,10517,65513:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUILLIUM
EQUILLIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUILLIUM INC11,100+29,07 %
PFENEX INC10,300+57,25 %
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC17,810+11,17 %
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,344+23,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.