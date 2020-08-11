Nokia Oyj: Nokia IMPACT software helps Telefónica's Movistar Chile deploy advanced smartwatch services

Press Release

Nokia IMPACT software helps Telefónica's Movistar Chile deploy advanced smartwatch services

Deployment highlights IMPACT platform momentum in Latin America markets

Nokia IMPACT Connected Device Platform (CDP) Entitlement Server drives efficient management of selected smartwatch models

11 August 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Movistar Chile, Telefónica's affiliate in Chile, has deployed Nokia IMPACT CDP Entitlement Server software in order to offer more advanced services for selected smartwatch models and to more efficiently manage those services.

The deployment makes Movistar Chile the first operator in the country to offer services for advanced smartwatches with cellular capabilities, without being connected to a smartphone companion device.

Utilizing embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology, the solution allows Movistar to increase its capabilities to support new smartwatches and wearables with advanced features, including monitoring cardiac activity, as well as basic functions, such as messaging, calling and emailing without requiring users to carry a smartphone.

According to Analysys Mason, IMPACT, or Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things, is the leading device management solution globally based on market share.

The IMPACT platform enables automated zero-touch activation and oversees the complete lifecycle, allowing remote management of networks and IoT devices. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased demand for the kind of remote network management features that IMPACT CDP provides.

Movistar Chile is the latest company to benefit from IMPACT CDP Entitlement Server, with momentum in other Latin America markets, including other Telefónica affiliates in the region and in Europe, along with various companies in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Antonio BuenoFigueroa, CTO, Movistar Chile, said: "Nokia's IMPACT Connected Device Platform brings important features to Movistar's networks, allowing us to reach a key milestone for our company and to begin offering innovative smartwatches and wearables with advanced features to our customers."

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Movistar with IMPACT. This solution enables the delivery of advanced smartwatch features to Chilean customers - regardless of a smartphone connection - for the very first time, and provides zero-touch network management capabilities that give Movistar new operational efficiencies."

Resources

Webpage: IMPACT device manager

