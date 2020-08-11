Neutra Corp: Neutra Heads to Oklahoma to Secure CBD Project

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) is meeting with a large group that wants VIVIS CBD to develop a specific product for their needs. The roll out would place the new developed product at multiple locations within the Oklahoma area.

"We welcome taking on new projects," Jim said. "Developing something unique to the market is also fun and exciting."

Thanks to the new facility in Katy, VIVIS is producing compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

As the tincture and the gummies are derived from hemp, both are zero-THC products, meaning neither contains the chemical compound that gives users a chemical high. THC is found in cannabis-derived products, but not in hemp-based ones, which is why hemp-based products are legal to buy, sell and consume.

COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown has not slowed demand for hemp-based CBD products. According to market research group Brightfield, 40 percent of CBD users said they have increased their consumption in recent months. Prices from premium products have fallen, making quality offerings, such as those sold by VIVIS, more affordable for a greater number of buyers. VIVIS hemp-based products are tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency - a key differentiator for VIVIS in the market.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

