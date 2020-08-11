Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Announces North American Launch of World's Only Real Alternative to Dairy-Based Baby Nutrition

Baby Nutrition Paradigm shift: After 120 years, Else introduces a completely novel protein source for baby nutrition (over one year old) with a breakthrough, clean and sustainable production process.

Globally patented, and founded by infant nutrition industry veterans, Else Nutrition is the first dairy and soy- free, clean label, plant-based complete nutrition for babies (1 year and over).

A Revolution in the way babies are fed, Else Nutrition offers parents a great- tasting, dairy-free, soy-free and GMO-free alternative.

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition is now available for purchase at elsenutrition.com, U.S. shipping nationwide and to Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), today announces the online product launch of its Else Plant-Based Complete Toddler Nutrition, the first fully certified USDA Organic, Clean Label, Plant-Based, Soy-Free nutritional drink for toddlers. Made with ingredients, vitamins and minerals that help support growth and development after a baby's first year. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition is the only globally-patented, real alternative for babies beyond the first year - including those with milk intolerances/sensitivities, those looking to avoid dairy and soy, and for all families looking for a clean, plant-based option for their children

Dairy-free, soy-free, corn syrup-free, gluten-free and non-GMO, Else Nutrition is a unique globally patented combination of whole-plant organic ingredients - almonds buckwheat and tapioca. This combination meets the gold standard equivalent of human milk nutritional composition values, based on WHO international standards, among others. Else Plant- Nutrition meets the strictest regulatory requirements and the highest nutrition standards, providing a full essential amino acid profile and a clean source of protein. It is manufactured in an infant grade U.S. manufacturing site and endorsed by a board of leading U.S. and international pediatricians and nutritionists.

"We are thrilled that today marks a huge leap forward in plant-based alternatives in the baby and toddler category," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "For more than 120 years, cow's milk and soy have dominated. After seven years of R&D, we are finally able to offer something else to parents and bring a real, clean label alternative to families across North America, so that they will never have to compromise on the health and nutrition of their toddler again."

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is minimally processed. Else intends for all its future products to meet this standard. With more than seven years of research and development, Else's breakthrough process creates nutrition products from whole plants without altering their chemistry or using highly-processed extracts, or harsh chemicals. Through this disruptive process, Else is able to maximize the nutritional value and minimize environmental impact.

Additionally, Else Nutrition's innovation pipeline includes a breakthrough, plant-based, clean label infant formula for babies 0-12 months. It is anticipated to launch in approximately two years, currently on its pathway for final FDA approval.

Beyond the brand's Advisory Board of Pediatricians and nutritionists, Else has already captured the attention of many influential mothers, such as Hilaria Baldwin. As a mother of four with the fifth on the way, Hilaria came across Else as she searched for nutrition products for her toddler Romeo. After using the product, Hilaria decided to partner with Else to support its product launch.

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is now available at elsenutrition.com, currently priced at $36 for a single 22 oz. powder canister and $136 for a 4-pack. The product will also be offered on Amazon.com later this month and in select retail chains sometime during Q4 2020.

Disruptive, 'Beyond Organic' Production Process

Else products are minimally processed, using the cleanest production process in the infant nutrition industry. Else's 'Beyond Organic' disruptive manufacturing process transforms whole plants to tasty toddler nutrition, without using highly-processed extracts or derivatives, harsh chemicals, or high-fructose corn syrup. Changing only the texture of the plants, and never the fundamental chemistry, allowing for more of the nutrients that nature intended to nourish the child.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

