WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation: Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Williams Scotsman International, Inc. ("WSII"), plans to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). WillScot Mobile Mini intends to use the offering proceeds to redeem all $441 million in aggregate principal amount remaining outstanding of WSII's 6.875% senior secured noted due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), after giving effect to the redemption of 10% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, as announced on July 27, 2020. This announcement does not form part of or constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2023 Notes.



The Notes are being offered in a private placement transaction to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. They lease turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

