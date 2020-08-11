Pravati Capital Launches Fifth Litigation Finance Fund with $200 Million

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravati Capital, leading litigation finance pioneer and consulting firm, today announced the launch of its fifth investment fund, Pravati Investment Fund V (Fund V), with $200 million. Fund V follows four of Pravati's successful funds launched over the span of seven years. The new fund offers, for the first time, non-US and US-tax exempt qualified international investors the opportunity to invest in alternative investment vehicle specialized in the litigation finance sector.

Fund V, as past funds, is structured using the proven methodology of stringent due diligence in selecting and structuring investments, while providing opportunities for law firms to restructure, regain financial footing and build their asset portfolios. Pravati's focus remains on investing in non-correlated assets with limited risk independent of the economic cycles offered by the growing litigation finance sector.

Pravati's founders leverage their 18 years of specialized experience in financial litigation to create unique opportunities for both clients and investors. Fund V, along with the four previous funds, will continue to provide breakthrough capital solutions that allow ?rms to restructure and emerge stronger in distressed markets throughout the United States. The fund's strategy will continue to build an international all-weather, alternative investment fund with a solid risk-reward profile generally not affected by economic cycle changes compared to traditional equities and fixed income funds.

"We are pleased to offer Fund V to qualified international investors seeking an alternative investment vehicle in the litigation finance sector. Litigation financing is critical for an average person who may be fighting deep pockets and needs to level the playing field," commented Alexander Chucri, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of Pravati Capital.

"We strongly believe our work has a positive social impact by helping to capitalize justice by funding worthy cases that deserve the opportunity to be litigated," Mr. Chucri added.

Pravati Capital acts as the middle-market lender, merchant bank and advisor to mid-size law firms around the world and provides non-recourse, and recourse cash advances to law firms that are generally collateralized by underwriting a portfolio of cases. The company invests in a broad range of high probability, complex, plaintiff commercial disputes.

Pravati Capital Fund V is expected to have short-term duration of 36-48 months. The fund aims to deploy funds in excess $200 million in the following 18 months.

About Pravati Capital

As a leader in the litigation financing field, Pravati Capital has changed how law firms envision their future. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of litigation financing solutions, creating innovative sources for bridge capital. It is our mission to provide innovative, efficient capital solutions for law firms, compassionate assistance to plaintiffs, and a secure alternative investment option for accredited investors.

For more information, please visit our website at Pravati Capital or call 1.844.772.8284. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts:

Lucia Domville / Selin Ilik / Greg Marshall

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: pravaticapital@citigatedewerogerson.com

Telephone: +1 (646) 284- 9416

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224647/Pravati_CLR_Logo_NOTAG_Logo.jpg