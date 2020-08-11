Expansion Follows Successful Launch of Company's Online PC Configurator in North America

Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today expanded availability of its Newegg PC Builder to key parts of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. The move follows the company's earlier launch of the Newegg PC Builder in North America, which currently averages approximately 250 daily configurations. Now all of Newegg's international customers have the ability to design and source the necessary parts to build their own custom computer.

"The strong reception of our PC Builder in the United States and Canada confirmed the pent-up demand for an online PC configurator on the Newegg platform," said Anthony Chow, Newegg's Global CEO. "Serving customers close to home initially set the stage for our global roll-out, and we're very pleased to now offer this powerful tool to our customers around the world."

The Newegg PC Builder is the company's one-stop shop for designing and building custom PCs, leveraging the company's deep tech roots to deliver a PC configuration tool that eliminates the need to consider hardware compatibility, enabling novices and experts alike to easily compile and purchase all the necessary parts to build their own custom PC. Customers navigate an intuitive workflow to configure the ideal PC to suit their needs and budget, with the ability to purchase all the necessary components via a single transaction.

Designing and building a custom PC opens the door to personalization, upgraded components, and custom cooling and hardware overclocking that aren't available with most off-the-shelf PCs. With the Newegg PC Builder, the creator is no longer constrained to a limited assortment of pre-built systems. Customers can design a machine that is purpose-built for specific tasks such as gaming, rendering or video editing. With the Newegg PC Builder, what used to require hours of painstaking manual compatibility checks can now be achieved in just a matter of minutes.

Building a PC can be an overwhelming process with hundreds of configuration possibilities to consider. With so many brands, components, specs and compatibility issues to weigh, deciding on the best configuration to suit the customer's usage needs and budget limitations can be intimidating, especially for first-time builders. The Newegg PC Builder removes the guesswork and makes it easy for anyone to design the PC of their dreams.

Build from Scratch

Start by choosing any part, then the Newegg PC Builder automatically filters out incompatible parts. This process continues as subsequent components are added to the build, ensuring the customer can only select from parts that are assured to work together. Once a build is fully configured, the user can experiment with substituting components to either tweak performance capabilities, or adjust the overall cost.

Customize Preconfigured Builds

First-time builders may opt to begin with one of Newegg's three preconfigured options, which currently include budget, mainstream and enthusiast builds. Once they've selected the build that most closely suits their needs and budget, users can add their own custom touches by substituting as many components as they'd like. The result is a custom build that perfectly reflects the customer's performance requirements and available budget. After customers receive their parts, they can view Newegg's How To Build Your Own PC video tutorial for additional guidance on completing their build at home.

Visit https://newegg.com/pcbuilder to learn more about the Newegg PC Builder (international customers will automatically be routed to their country-specific configurator according to the location of their IP address). For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://newegg.com/.

