Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call to provide Business Update and 2020 Q2 report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, 2020, at 07:00 am CET, Calliditas Therapeutics ("Calliditas") will publish its business update for the second quarter 2020. Calliditas will also host a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 2:30 pm CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, and CFO Fredrik Johansson. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be live on the company's website during the call under Financial Reports and Presentations and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

Dial-in numbers, SE: +46856642693 UK: +443333009264 US: +18335268383

A link to audio cast can be found on the Calliditas website under Financial Reports and Presentations or here:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12808

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

