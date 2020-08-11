B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Announcement of AGM Results

August 11, 2020



B.S.D. CROWN LTD. (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")



Announcement of AGM results

HELD ON 11 August 2020

(the "Meeting")



Ramat Gan, Israel



The Company refers to its announcements dated 8 July 2020 of the AGM on the date 11 August 2020 with respect to the results of the Meeting and the announcement of the results of the Meeting, respectively.

The Company hereby announces that the BOD members re-elected are Mr. Yossi Williger, Mr. Zwi Williger, Mr. Gil Hochboim for additional year and/or until the following AGM. The new external directors elected are Mr. Amir Ariel and Mr. Shmuel Yanai for the period of three years effective date of the meeting. With accordance to the results the re-appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company will be effective as of the date of the meeting.

Accordingly, all the resolutions 1-6 have been passed.

The Company's issued share capital as at 11 August 2020 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each.

For the full detailed results please refer to the company's website:

http://bsd-c.com/images/Annoauncing%20%20AGM%20results%2011.8.2020%20final%20V2.pdf





Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman of the Board