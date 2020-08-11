TXT E-SOLUTIONS

TXT reported flat organic revenues in Q220 and 6% organic growth for H120, despite the disruption caused by COVID-19. Normalised EBIT was 44% higher y-o-y in Q220 and 51% higher for H120. The company took its first step to internationalise its fintech business with the €5m acquisition of a Swiss IT services business in July. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the acquisition and lower underlying operating costs, resulting in upgrades to our normalised EPS forecasts (+29% FY20, +6% FY21).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...