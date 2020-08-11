Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Signs Exclusive Agreement with one of Canada's Largest Retail Advisory Firms

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Oberfeld Snowcap, Inc. which will now take the lead in Kisses from Italy's strategic Franchise expansion for site selection across Canada.

Oberfeld Snowcap is a full-service real estate and retail advisory firm that focuses on retail tenant representation, strategic planning, property and project leasing, and portfolio optimization. Founded over 40 years ago, Oberfeld Snowcap provides its clients, such as Kisses from Italy, with innovative real estate and advisory services that will strengthen the Company's global brand value. The firm currently represents over 250 local banners, national and international retail brands across North America. "We are looking forward to begin working with Oberfeld Snowcap for our Canadian franchise growth and brand strategy, as we believe that Oberfeld Snowcap's understanding and expertise in the North American landscape is unmatched", commented Kisses from Italy's co-founder, co-CEO and CIO, Claudio Ferri. "From the initial meeting with Oberfeld Snowcap's team, we immediately knew that they were the right choice of partners for our expansion plans", added Ferri.

Jay Freedman, Oberfeld Snowcaps's Executive Vice-President - Client Relations and Business Development commented "We are excited to welcome a great brand, like Kisses from Italy, under the Oberfeld Snowcap umbrella and the potential for facilitating great success for the Company with our strategic partnership and expansion plan." Oberfeld Snowcap has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

The newly signed agreement with Oberfeld Snowcap, comes on the heels of Kisses from Italy's recent announcement of the signing of a Multi-Unit Development deal for 100 locations across Canada with Canadian based Demasar Management, the Company's lead developer and operator for the Kisses from Italy brand in Canada. "With our corporate owned locations in the U.S. and in Italy, now fully operational, we intend to turn our attention toward developing and growing our Franchise division in North America", stated Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy. Di Turi also expressed "we are excited to begin the process in assisting Demasar Management, visiting, assessing and developing the various properties that will be presented to us by Oberfeld Snowcap's team. This is definitely, for us, one of many parts of the business that we enjoy the most."

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Additionally, the ultimate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our company's operations continues to evolve, is highly uncertain and subject to change.

