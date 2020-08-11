RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Inaugural Green Bond Offering of $10 Million Led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the inaugural public offering of 5-year green bonds, for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Green Bonds").

The Company's Green Bonds will be issued under available exemptions from the prospectus requirement, including the offering memorandum exemption, and will be subject to a minimum offering size of $2,000,000. The Green Bonds have a principal amount of $1,000 and bear interest at a rate of 6%, per annum, payable quarterly, and are senior secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments. The minimum investment amount is $5,000 and the Green Bonds are eligible for all registered accounts including, but not limited to, RRSP, TFSA and RESP accounts.

The Green Bond offering will be led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited (the "Lead Agent"). The Company has also granted the Lead Agent an over-allotment option of up to 100% of the offering size, for a total Green Bond offering of $20,000,000. The Green Bonds, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, will close in tranches monthly with the initial closing expected to occur on or around September 30th, 2020.

Net proceeds from the Green Bonds will be utilized to finance or re-finance renewable and sustainable energy projects that will reduce or offset green house gas (GHG) emissions and assist in mitigating the impact of climate change. The Company has prepared a Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2018), which framework is available on the Company's website, here.

"Our inaugural Green Bond offering marks a major milestone and will benefit our investors, clients and the environment," said Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer at RE Royalties. "It will help meet the growing demand of investors seeking to make a difference with their investments by financing clean energy projects that will strengthen and build a more sustainable future."

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns 86 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Integral Wealth Securities is a full-service investment dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. The firm operates from eight offices, including Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

