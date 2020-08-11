Mullen Technologies, Inc.: Mullen Technologies To Present at J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 12th

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer and technology company, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE), in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announced today that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 12th at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. At the presentation, David Michery, Mullen's Chief Executive Officer, will outline the Company's path to electric vehicle production in 2022, and discuss the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Investors interested in listening to the Company's presentation may access it live at J.P Morgan/MullenTech There will be a question and answer session for conference participants at the conclusion of the formal presentation.

The conference will feature more than 50 companies in the auto sector and will include presentations, one-on-one meetings and panel discussions.

About Mullen Technologies

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals of the businesses focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp., and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com.

