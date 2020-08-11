Play, teach and collaborate together live and in sync from different locations; new Aloha service runs on high-speed internet and over 5G networks transforming music creation and performance today with a clear path to the future

Elk, developers of the world's fastest, award-winning Elk Audio Operating System (OS), announces real-time remote music creation and performance with its Aloha by Elk service. Putting the "together" back into music, Aloha creates a virtual shared studio, rehearsal room, stage and or classroom with options to stream performances to audiences over social platforms. It allows musicians, producers and educators from different locations to create, rehearse and perform as if they were in the same room. The ultra-low latency service operates over high-speed internet and 5G networks, allowing users to collaborate, play together live and in sync.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005271/en/

Elk Introduces Aloha, New Service for Real-Time Remote Music Creation and Performance (Photo: Business Wire)

Watch Now: Introducing Aloha

"The seismic shift to video conference services has served to keep friends, family and colleagues around the world connected and collaborating. However, these platforms were not designed for the music industry, and more specifically, musicians, producers and teachers who, at the very basic level, want to create and play music together," states Michele Benincaso, Founder and CEO, Elk Audio. "With Aloha, we aim to connect every musician and musical instrument by digitizing the live interaction...in sync from any location. It's the remote creation and performance experience musicians have been waiting for." Benincaso summarizes his vision for the new offering, "Aloha is the creative connect point that brings the music world into the digital shift we are all experiencing today with all the promise 5G has to offer."

To collaborate, rehearse, teach, and perform via the internet, musicians, producers and educators require real-time, stable audio. Latency from currently available video conference services can be irregular (called "jitter") and reach half a second or more. Both effects make it unsuitable for musicians wanting to play together. Aloha brings audio latency to just a few stable milliseconds, allowing users to connect from different locations and enjoy the immersive creative live interaction experience they crave.

"As someone who is involved in many projects with various bands, Aloha allows me to continue to collaborate with other musicians from the safety of my home, from rehearsing songs to grooving and improvising. Most recently, I played a set in real time sponsored by Yamaha with a fellow musician, Nils Landgren, while we were 670 kilometers (450 miles) apart, using Aloha. Not only were we able to play music in real time, but we saved on travel and studio costs --this would be impossible without Aloha." -Robert Mehmet Ikiz, Independent Drummer, Yamaha Artist.

Aloha's pocket-size device and app combines the lightning-fast performance of Elk Audio OS with a powerful audio processor to keep users in sync with full quality audio experienceDesigned by musicians, the Aloha app, which runs on smartphones, tablets and computers, includes essential features such as individual monitoring controls, effects and recording tools combined with a familiar video chat experience and options for streaming over popular social channels. The ultra-low latency hardware device is small enough to fit into any gig bag.

Aloha 5G A New Music Experience

Optimized today for high-speed internet, the team from Elk has been working with telcos and 5G pioneers to test Aloha within the evolving 5G ecosystem, bringing new potential for musicians and the music industry.

Santiago Tenorio, Head of Group Network Architecture at Vodafone Group comments, "In a world of unpredictable lockdowns, it is great to see artists making more music and using technology to keep connected with their fans. Our highly responsive, low latency fast fibre and 5G networks, combined with services like Aloha by Elk, will take this interaction to the next level. Musicians, and even fans, will be able to instantaneously collaborate from different parts of the world. This will spur a new wave of creativity and diversity in the music industry and other sectors. It is an exciting time despite the current difficulties."

Elk first showcased its Aloha 5G technology concept in 2019 at the Mobile World Congress exhibition together with Ericsson and Vodafone and then around the world at various events including a live concert in Spain with Vodafone.

Benincaso concludes on the potential 5G brings, Aloha over fast broadband delivers an outstanding experience for musicians, educators and artist collaborators. With the reality of 5G on the horizon, Aloha will unleash full portability using the power of edge computing to provide entirely new audio experiences across entertainment including gaming, augmented and virtual reality."

Aloha by Elk Open Beta

Elk plans to launch a limited Aloha open beta program in Q4 2020. For more information please visit alohabyelk.com.

About Elk

Elk is a Stockholm based company that develops technologies enabling a new generation of connected musical instruments and audio devices. Elk's ambition is to create new ways to bridge the gap between musicians and technology, changing how to learn, create, record and share music.

Aloha is a groundbreaking new service from Elk that lets you play music together live from different locations, even though you're miles apart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005271/en/

Contacts:

Alexis Isaacs, 773-816-7944

alexis@zazilmediagroup.com