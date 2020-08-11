Using AI, delivers best pixels and enhances live wide-angle videos in real-time

Immervision, the Montreal-based developer and licensor of patented, wide-angle optics and imaging technology, today announced new real-time video distortion correction algorithms making videos the same as we see with our human eyes. The algorithms are available for mobile OEMs to license now from Immervision's exclusive distribution partner CEVA. The addition of these new algorithms to Immervision's broad imaging processing software portfolio will enhance the differentiation OEMs can deliver in next-generation phones.

In phones, the wider field of view (FOV) creates more apparent distortion. The algorithms from Immervision fix stretched bodies, curved lines, object and face proportions in real-time adjusting to the scene without any postprocessing required all in one solution. Immervision provides different levels of correction, varied projections and real-time adaptation to the scene and supports OEMs creating a differentiated experience.

"Video recording on phones is skyrocketing and software is needed to create the ideal framing for high-quality videos. The Immervision team has worked with customers over 20 years to solve their most difficult imaging problems and create innovative user experiences in devices," said Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Commercial Officer of Immervision. "Our hardware and software experts at Immervision provide a unique perspective, working closely with OEMs to fine tune the algorithms to meet their distinct needs. Our new algorithms help deliver 20/20 vision in a range of smartphones, correcting distortions in real-time in videos to improve the capture to display experience, without compromising the field of view."

Key Features of Algorithms

Adaptive distortion control for videos

Correct perspective distortion

Preserve face and body proportions

Capture more of scenes with less distortion

Correct line and object distortion

Perfectly match the algorithm to lens distortion

About Immervision

Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. Our Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. We invent, customise and license wide-angle lenses and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. www.immervision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005289/en/

Contacts:

Immervision

MANUEL MAGINI

Director, Marketing and Communications

C: +1 (514) 294-5526

manuel.magini@immervision.com



US Press Contact

Nicole Conley

Nicole.conley@taniscomm.com