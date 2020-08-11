After enduring several years of sluggish economic growth, the telecom industry, as we know it today, is shaken up as emerging tech trends and digitization reshape end-to-end business operations. The ongoing shifts imply that to succeed in the long run, telcos need to accelerate their race to drive customer value while continuing to reduce costs and differentiate by offering ultrafast access.

Quantzig's recent study indicates that by 2020 and post that customer experience will turn out to be a key differentiator for telcos. As such, improvising customer experience will remain a crucial factor in deciding market success in 2020. Also, IoT and Quantum Computing will emerge as the new battleground, with telecom service providers employing new digital business models to drive growth.

Telecom service providers must remain focused on redefining the customer experience by deploying AI-based tools and omnichannel support, says Quantzig.

Five Tech Transforming Telecom in 2020

1: AI and Robotic Process Automation

2: Data Management Platforms

3: Augmented and Virtual Reality

4: API Platforms

5: Quantum Computing

The growing popularity of these technologies is quite evident globally. Though this can be attributed to several factors depending on the industry use case, telecom is one industry that can truly benefit from the use of these technologies. AI, for instance, plays a crucial role in the predictive maintenance of telecommunications companies' networks and fraud detection. Moreover, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence make it possible for telecoms to glean actionable business insights from the huge volumes of unstructured data they gather on a daily basis.

