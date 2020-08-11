The new material is not commercially available yet, but in trials the materials allegedly proved its technical and economical superiority over NMC 622, NMC 811 and NCA batteries.Poland is set to improve further its standing in the battery landscape that is progressively evolving across mainland Europe. Backed by a €135 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as German development bank KfW IPEX-Bank, technology company Johnson Matthey will open a plant for its cathode material eLNO. The European bank will provide €90 million to the loan facility, and the ...

