International Bancard & New West Technologies Partner on Retail Management Hero

DETROIT, MI and PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / International Bancard, the Detroit-based payment acceptance technology provider, and Portland-based New West Technologies, Inc, have partnered to provide groundbreaking integrated payment solutions.

With this partnership, International Bancard and New West Technologies combine fully integrated, proprietary end-to-end, payments technology, award-winning software development, and national, multi-channel distribution channels to support Retail Management Hero subscribers.

Retail Management Hero (RMH) Store is a complete, industry-leading point of sale (POS) solution designed specifically for retail establishments operating within any vertical. The windows-based solution is the perfect fit for single and multi-location retail establishments. The highly customizable interface allows each organization to tailor the system to fit their unique business needs, all created with retail customer experience in mind.

"We're thrilled that New West Technologies and International Bancard are partnering to bring the first Ingenico TETRA line device integration to Retail Management Hero (RMH) point of sale," said Dan King, President of New West Technologies, Inc. "Processing with International Bancard with our IBPay integration for RMH will include easy plug and play deployment and top-notch service. We're eager to bring this future-forward solution to RMH users."

John Badovinac, International Bancard's Vice President of Integrated Solutions, notes "We are incredibly excited to launch our RMH Payment processing solution with New West Technologies the preeminent integrator in the payments technology sector. We are proud to partner with them to launch International Bancard's entry into the Microsoft payment ecosystem and to empower RMH resellers with our plug-and-play joint processing solution."

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based technology company providing full end-to-end payment acceptance solutions for Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), financial institutions, associations, and businesses, across North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients, and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do.

Since 1992, New West Technologies has been an installer and integrator of point of sale (POS) software and retail solutions with focus on helping businesses increase profitability and efficiency through developing the best retail, mobile, payments and infrastructure systems possible. Partnering with many of the industry's leading software, hardware, and payments providers, New West develops solutions that are flexible, user-friendly, and make use of the latest in hardware, wireless, cloud based, mobile and network technology solutions.

