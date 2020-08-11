Anzeige
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2020 | 16:20
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 6 August 2020 that, on the same date, Nigel Brewster, Non-Executive Director of Gamesys Group plc, sold ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares sold

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Nigel Brewster

9

£9.9281

4,991

0.005%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Nigel Brewster

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to cover broker administrative charges

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£9.9281

Volume

9

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

06 August 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601159/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
