Medtronic plc: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at http://newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com/). The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The webcast can be accessed at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/) on August 25, 2020.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/).

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2021 second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and Thursday, May 27, 2021, respectively. For all of these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626