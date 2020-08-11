Kevin David Speaks with Some of Today's Most Successful Entrepreneurs on his Popular Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Kevin David, a worldwide leader on eCommerce, entrepreneurship, digital media and social business, is pleased to announce that The Kevin David Experience (Ninja Podcast) is now on the list of the Top 25 Business Podcasts.

As Kevin David noted, The Kevin David Experience (Ninja Podcast) has grown rapidly in popularity; in the last 30 days, the podcast was downloaded about 29,000 times.

During the podcast, Kevin David chats with a variety of successful entrepreneurs who have achieved a great deal of success in today's business world. He also offers his listeners uncut and practical business knowledge, tips, advice and stories that help illustrate how Kevin went from having virtually nothing to making 8 figures as an entrepreneur.

Who is Kevin David?

Kevin David On Finding A Mentor:

"If you're looking for real advice from someone who failed countless times on his path to success; if you're looking for a little commute, workout, solo or 'me' time motivation, you came to the right place," Kevin David said, adding that in each episode, he names strategies, tools, and tactics that any beginner or expert can implement into their everyday life and business.

The fact that The Kevin David Experience (Ninja Podcast) is now on the list of Top 25 Business Podcasts will not surprise the tens of thousands of people who regularly download and listen to Kevin and his interesting guests. Since the day he first launched the podcast, Kevin has strived to feature top-notch businesses and highly useful interviews that are chock full of actionable advice.

For instance, a recent podcast titled "How to Stop Bad Habits for Good with 3 Simple Steps" created quite a positive buzz with listeners who were eager to hear what Kevin and his guest, Aneela Idnani, co-founder of HabitAware, had to say on the subject. HabitAware sells "smart bracelets" that send a vibration to the wearer to alert him or her to certain behaviors like pulling on hair or eyebrows or fingernail biting.

"Aneela joined us for this podcast to talk more about stopping unwanted behaviors and what inspired her to start such an initiative," Kevin David said.

About Kevin David:

Kevin David is an internationally renowned leader on eCommerce, entrepreneurship, social media, and digital business. He quickly grew from a 9-5 accountant to creating multiple 8 figure businesses.

