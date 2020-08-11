Scott Levin, 'Chief Peacekeeper,' Shares The Benefits Of Mediation Over Traditional Divorce Litigation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Mediation & Family Lawyer, Scott Levin focuses on the future to help clients stay out of the courts, resolve their disputes amicably and learn to co-exist in each other's lives.

Scott Levin, a California native, husband and father of 3 young children, has been practicing law since 2004. Upon graduating from the University of Virginia with his law degree, he got his start as a litigator practicing family law. Close to a decade spent battling in court left Scott defeated and disillusioned by the typical couple's inability to reach peaceful agreements. According to Mr. Levin, a litigation attorney's first step when meeting with a new client is to try and learn as many bad things about the other party as possible. While one spouse is busy digging up dirt on the other, you can be sure that the other party is doing the exact same thing with their own attorney. Once enough "dirt" has been uncovered, the proceedings can begin. This process is not only painful, but also incredibly lengthy; the average litigation case in California lasts approximately 2 years. In many cases this process can prove extremely toxic and both parties are forced to live in the past, constantly dredging up bad memories, incapable of looking forward or achieving any real growth during this season. When children are involved, the situation is even more difficult, as many parents struggle to co-parent and exist amicably while the proceedings are still in motion.

Although Scott won many cases, he never really felt as though he was "winning" after witnessing the complete destruction family's underwent in order to reach an agreement. One day, after a particularly difficult case, and having recently learned of the negative effects that divorce ligation have on children, Mr. Levin realized he could not continue representing spouses in their war against one another. Overnight, he overhauled his practice and established a mediation firm. Vowing to never take another litigation case again. Nearly a decade later, Scott has stayed true to his word and has been responsible for helping hundreds of families find peace amidst their divorce.

Mr. Levin is known as the "Chief Peacekeeper" amongst his clients. Unlike a litigation attorney, Scott does not represent one spouse, but rather enters into a partnership with both spouses, with the goal of reaching an amicable agreement, saving the assets, and protecting each individual's future. Unlike traditional attorneys, Scott establishes the fee in advance, as opposed to charging by the hour or even the minute as many lawyers do. According to Chief Peacekeeper Levin, there is already so much uncertainty surrounding a divorce, the last thing a family needs to worry about is what the divorce is going to cost them, or ending up with thousands of dollars in unexpected fees. Once Mr. Levin and his female co-mediator have conducted the initial consultation and established that both parties are a mutually good fit, Scott forms a team with the spouses, explaining that from here forward, they are all on the same side, fighting the problems of the divorce itself, not one another.

From here, Chief Peacekeeper Levin is ready to listen to both spouse's wants and needs in order to best help them come up with creative solutions that will benefit both sides, protect the children, if applicable, and allow each spouse to prepare for their future. This process includes dividing up all assets and debts and establishing a parenting plan that addresses all the ins and outs of co-parenting. As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), Mr. Levin is highly skilled in financial matters and capable of providing the best possible financial advice to his clients as well. As a result of his incredible success and the impact his methods have had on the lives of countless couples and families, Scott has quickly become one of the top mediation lawyers in Southern California, though his services are available to clients all over the nation.

Divorce doesn't have to be a complicated, drawn out, spiteful experience. On average, Scott's clients are able to resolve their divorce through mediation in approximately four to six weeks; a fraction of the time it takes most litigation cases to be resolved. While nothing can change the painful aspects of a divorce, the proceedings need not be nasty and one cannot put a price on the emotional trauma avoided by reaching an agreement quickly and peacefully. For most people, Mr. Levin is optimistic that it is possible to engage in mediation, and emerge from a divorce as amicable co-parents and even friends.

