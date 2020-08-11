Paladin Expands Unified Communications Offering with Software Application for Calling in Microsoft Teams

Canada's leading full-service technology systems integrator rolls out exciting new capabilities for telecommunications in leading collaboration software suite.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Paladin Technologies Inc is proud to announce that they are now able to offer inbound and outbound calling functionality in all Microsoft Teams clients. For many Microsoft Teams users, reaching colleagues within their organization is easy, but reaching clients and customers on the phone means using a handset at their desk, a difficult proposition for remote workers.

In an effort to support the rapidly changing business environment shaped by COVID-19, Paladin is pleased to offer this exciting new cloud-based software application to its clients, further expanding its broad portfolio of unified communications and telephony solutions.

This offering supports corporate agility and adaptation during a time when significantly increased remote work by distributed teams is the norm.

Paladin's new Voice in Teams offering is built globally redundant in Microsoft Azure, and powered by Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Partner SIPPIO. This software application allows organizations to enable traditional inbound and outbound PSTN voice calling functionality directly within Microsoft Teams quickly, securely, and affordably, including support for traditional PBX-based phone systems.

"One thing that sets this solution apart is its ease of deployment. We've launched this solution for some of our clients in less than 10 minutes from start to finish. I think it's a game-changer for our clients who want to move away from hardware-defined or hardware-limited calling, especially with the recent increased need for communications flexibility in distributed teams. Workers today need to be able to call anyone, anywhere, anytime, on any device, especially outside their organization, and our new offering enables our clients to do this with incredible ease" said Eddie Chisholm, Paladin's Senior Manager of Unified Communications.

With 85M+ daily active users and unprecedented adoption rates driven by COVID-19, Microsoft Teams is the leading conduit for daily collaboration, meetings, chat, and calling for a significant number of businesses, and direct-routing voice capability is a must-have for businesses that wish to remain agile and responsive in the current business climate.

"This is an incredible product and we're excited to offer Voice in Teams to our clients who are looking for increased flexibility and reach in their communications solutions" shared Ted Reid, Paladin Technologies' President.

Paladin's new end-to-end encrypted solution is now available and provides complete carrier, SIP and SBC services with international availability in 78+ countries and fully supports toll-free and emergency services backed by an enterprise-level SLA. The service provides an app within Teams for user provisioning, reporting, alerting, analytics and support. Paladin is pleased to offer migration solutions that are flexible based on preferences, and advanced add-ons such as voice recognition and AI-based menu systems upon request.

For sales information please contact Eddie Chisholm, Paladin's Senior Manager of Unified Communications. Media inquiries may be directed to Stephanie Whalen, Marketing and Communications Director.

About Paladin Technologies Inc: Paladin Technologies is Canada's largest complex systems integrator operating across North America. As a leader in the design, deployment, optimization, management, and maintenance of communication, audio visual systems and digital networks, Paladin is driven by a strong corporate culture and a vision of innovation through teamwork. Paladin designs and deploys sophisticated systems technology for clients on a national scale, while providing premier local support.

About SIPPIO: SIPPIO is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of Voice in Teams globally. SIPPIO was founded by veterans of the voice and calling industry, and their products are currently deployed with partners and resellers across North America as they strive to minimize cost, risk, and challenges associated with delivering unified communication services. Please visit www.sippio.io for additional information.

