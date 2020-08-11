FLUIDRA: Fluidra strengthens its position in Latin America with the acquisition of Brazilian company Ten Four

The global leader in the pool and wellness equipment sector acquires the Brazilian company, which specializes in the production and sale of chemical products for swimming pools.

The move makes Fluidra the sole player in the Brazilian market with a combined business model: the manufacturing of both equipment and chemical products to treat swimming pool and wellness equipment.

August 11, 2020 - Fluidra, a global leader in the pool and wellness equipment sector, has acquired Brazilian company Ten Four, which specializes in the production and sale of chemical products to treat swimming pool and wellness equipment, incorporating the company into its network in Latin America.

The move makes Fluidra the sole player in the Brazilian market that offers both swimming pool equipment as well as water treatment products, delivering significant added value to customers.

Ten Four has an annual turnover of around 17 million Brazilian Real, close to 2.7 million euros. The company is a white label manufacturer, primarily producing solid chlorine, algaecides, pH regulators, etc. Ten Four has roughly 6,000 m2 of modern facilities in Valinhos, a city on the outskirts of Sao Paulo.

Ten Four also has major supply contracts with leading third parties and will serve as a platform for the development of the AstralPool chemical range. By incorporating Ten Four's facilities into its network, Fluidra gains a chemical and industrial hub that will make it possible to cover the entire Latin American market.

Fernando Jorge, Ten Four's owner at the time of the acquisition, will continue to contribute his expertise as the company's manager, reporting to José R. Fornieles, Fluidra's General Manager for Latin America.

Fluidra CEO Bruce Brooks believes that the acquisition "is great news for all our customers in Latin America, one which allows us to build a common future full of opportunities and synergies, and to continue creating value for our shareholders. We are excited to welcome Fernando Jorge and his team to Fluidra."

Fluidra also reached an agreement with Danish company Dantherm for the sale of SET Energietechnik GmbH, a German manufacturer specialized in dehumidification and heating equipment for swimming pools, which was acquired by Zodiac in 2013.

Dantherm, based in Skive, Denmark, is a leading supplier of heating products and solutions for various climate control applications including heating, dehumidification, cooling, and ventilation. According to Bruce Brooks: "We are convinced that SET's acquisition by Dantherm represents a major opportunity to further develop its products and enter new markets. We thank the SET team for their hard work and commitment and wish them all the best for the future."

