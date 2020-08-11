Regulatory News:

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/08/2020 FR0010259150 0 0 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/08/2020 FR0010259150 3,000 83,5805 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2020 FR0010259150 0 0 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2020 FR0010259150 193 84,929 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 84,5884 XPAR Total 8,193 84,2273

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com