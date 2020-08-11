Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.08.2020
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Change of Company Name

PR Newswire

London, August 11


Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The "Company")

11 August 2020

Change of Company Name

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company") today announces that the Company's name has been changed to Third Point Investors Limited, effective 2 July 2020.

As previously announced on 1 July 2020, a Special Resolution for the Company's name to be changed was passed by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has retained its existing ticker (TPOU.L), SEDOL (B1YQ721) and ISIN (GG00B1YQ7219) following the change of name.

The Company's website has changed to: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

