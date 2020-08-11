Zevotek, Inc.: Zevotek Reconfirms DTC "Global Lock" has been Removed from Common Stock.

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Zevotek, Inc. (OTC PINK:ZVTK) has received several notifications from shareholders advising that they are having issued placing trades on our stock. We would like to reaffirm to our shareholders that the DTC "Global Lock" has been removed effective October 26th, 2018, per the DTC Important notice - B9977-18 and our original press release dated 11/05/2018,

Source:

https://www.dtcc.com/legal/important-notices?q=ZEVOTEK&pgs=1

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ZVTK/news/Zevotek-Announces-DTC-Global-Lock-Removed-from-Common-Stock?id=209099

About the Company

Zevotek, Inc., plans on investing in startups and provide funding, development, suppliers & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development to our potential clients. We will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors. For further information visit our website at www.zevotek.io .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Forward-looking statements in this release with respect to Zevotek, Inc.'s business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as matters of timing and the prospective terms of the transaction described, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond Zevotek, Inc's control with respect to market acceptance of their services, whether financing will be available, the plans for Zevotek, Inc. to provide business development services as well as certain other risk factors which are and may be detailed from time to time in Zevotek, Inc.'s filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases 'may,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'indicate,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'if,' 'will,' 'should' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Zevotek, Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Zevotek, Inc. does not undertake, and Zevotek, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT:

Zevotek, Inc.

(800) 906-9040

info@zevotek.io

SOURCE: Zevotek, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601188/Zevotek-Reconfirms-DTC-Global-Lock-has-been-Removed-from-Common-Stock