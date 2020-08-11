The viral vector purification products market is projected to be worth around USD 500 Million by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Viral Vector Purification / Virus Purification Products Market (kit, prepacked column, resin, cassette, filter plate, capsule, reagent and others), 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

It is worth mentioning that current purification methods for viral vectors involve a multitude of steps, which has been shown to be associated with high product losses and lower yields. Recently, stakeholders have begun relying more on affinity chromatography-based virus purification regimens. Further, there are several companies that claim to offer a diverse range of innovative solutions for vector purification, including, filter plates, prepacked chromatography columns and resins, and consolidated kits.

Key Market Insights

Over 100 virus purification-focused products are presently available / under development

Of these, around 55% employ the use of chromatography; it is worth mentioning that, of these, only 25% products are suitable for commercial operations. This is followed by vector purification products based on the principles of centrifugation and filtration.

Till date, 1,000+ clinical trials, involving the use of viral vectors, have been registered

More than 750 trials were observed to be focused on cell and gene therapies, of which, more than 80% are anticancer interventions. Around 68,000 patients have been enrolled in trials involving the use of viral vectors. Interestingly, the highest enrolment was observed in studies evaluating treatments for Ebola.

Global demand for viral vectors is likely to be driven by therapies intended for oncological disorders

It is worth mentioning that over 75% of the current demand for viral vectors is generated for clinical stage therapies. Specifically, at present, 35% of the clinical demand is for lentiviral vectors. On the other hand, more than 40% of commercial demand is for adenoviral vectors.

The viral vector purification products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 17%, till 2030

Market growth, in terms of revenues from product sales, is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced therapy medicinal products (such as cell therapies, gene therapies and viral vaccines). By 2030, about 65% of the revenues are likely to be generated from sales of purification products based on chromatographic techniques. On the other hand, the market for products based on the principles of filtration is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace (over 20%), during the given time period.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering products for vial vector purification?

Which type of purification technique is likely to witness high adoption rate in the foreseen future?

What is the current clinical trial landscape of viral vector-based therapies?

How is the demand for viral vectors likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What is the share of viral vector purification products ( in terms of revenue generation potential ) across different disease markets?

) across different disease markets? How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 500 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the viral vector purification products market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of viral vector

AAV



Adenovirus





Lentivirus





Retrovirus





Others



Purification technique used



Chromatography





Centrifugation





Filtration

Type of therapy

Gene therapy





Cell therapy





Viral vaccines



Therapeutic area



Oncological disorders





Cardiovascular disorders





Ophthalmic disorders





Metabolic disorders





Inflammation and immunological diseases





Others



Scale of operation



Preclinical / clinical





Commercial

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, one of the most challenging aspects of viral vector purification is the separation of empty capsids from viable virions. However, several stakeholders are working, individually and / or in partnership with technology providers, to overcome the aforementioned challenge. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Haifeng Chen (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virovek)

(Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virovek) Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)

(Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences) Kai Lipinski (Chief Scientific Officer, Vibalogics)

The research includes brief profiles of key industry players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Agilent Technologies

BIA Separations

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioVision

Cytiva (formerly GE Lifesciences)

Merck

Sartorius

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

