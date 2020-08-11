Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2020 | 19:08
Zhuding International Limited: Statement On Potential Stock Promotion

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Zhuding International Limited, Inc. (OTC PINK:ZHUD), on August 10th, 2020 it was made aware OTC Markets Group added a promotion flag symbol, representing potential promotional activities surrounding the Company's common stock.

Apart from the OTC Markets Group notification, the Company was unaware of any promotional activity and had not been previously notified by OTC Markets Group. Further, the Company is unaware of the full nature of any such promotional activity, the extent of its public dissemination, or the responsible parties.

None of the Company, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling or affiliated stockholders has, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the authorization, creation, or distribution of any promotional materials, including those noted above. Further, none of the Company, its officers, directors, employees, consultants are aware of any such promotional activities.

The Company routinely generates its own press releases. As such, the Company urges persons interested in the Company, whether or not they are currently stockholders of the Company, to review its filings at OTC Markets and visit the Company's website and only to rely on information about the Company and about the industry sectors in which it operates that the Company has released.

The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of any promotional "newsletters," paid announcements or other such materials. The Company routinely issues press releases in the regular course of its business and includes disclosure of its business activities in its filings with the OTC Markets. Investors are strongly encouraged to rely only on information provided directly by the Company.

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

For further information, please contact:

Mulin Xiang
cream@fjzhuding.com

SOURCE: Zhuding International Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601182/Statement-On-Potential-Stock-Promotion

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
