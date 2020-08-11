Findit, Inc.: Sales Arbiter Engages Findit To Help Improve Overall Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by Sales Arbiter to improve overall web presence.

Sales Arbiter has engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting Sales Arbiter and their professional sales consultant business training program to reach businesses looking for sales consultant training and to drive traffic to their website, salesarbiter.com. Sales Arbiter also helps place qualified and experienced sales talent with businesses.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly written content through the Findit URLs that Sales Arbiter has claimed as part of their marketing campaign with Findit utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. Findit is currently in the process of setting up these Findit URLs. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

Each piece of content that is created for Sales Arbiter will focus on reaching businesses across the Greater Metro Atlanta Area that are looking for sales consultant training services or a sales consultant training program. Each piece of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on salesarbiter.com to drive traffic to the website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with Sales Arbiter to help improve overall indexing in search and exposure throughout social media to existing businesses who may need sales consultant training services. Our objective is to drive more traffic to the website through content created on Findit, improve indexing in search engines, and reach a wider audience throughout social media through social sharing. By doing so, we hope to help connect businesses who are in need of the services Sales Arbiter provides who might not have heard of Sales Arbiter before."

Contact Sales Arbiter today for professional business sales consultant training services at 678-251-9141. To sign up for your own online marketing campaign on Findit, please call 404-443-3224.





About Sales Arbiter

Sales Arbiter is the key to unlocking the sales potentiaFindit, Inc. within your company. Our all-star team of sales professionals has personally managed and is directly responsible for selling millions of dollars in new revenue for satisfied clients all across the United States. Using the lessons learned throughout their collective decades of personal selling, the Sales Arbiter team created a proven sales training program to turn any business into a selling machine. Regardless of industry or scale, you can trust the leaders at Sales Arbiter to make it rain for your organization.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

