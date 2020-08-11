Technavio has been monitoring the aluminum foil market and it is poised to grow by 1.51 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005074/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Foil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Increased use of packaged food products is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and United Company Rusal Plc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- APAC
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products is a major growth factor for the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.88%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and United Company Rusal Plc are some of the major market participants. The increased use of packaged food products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aluminum Foil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Aluminum Foil Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Food and Beverage Packaging
- Consumer Packaging
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43835
Aluminum Foil Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum foil market report covers the following areas:
- Aluminum Foil Market size
- Aluminum Foil Market trends
- Aluminum Foil Market analysis
This study identifies concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum foil market growth during the next few years.
Aluminum Foil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the aluminum foil market, including some of the vendors such as Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and United Company Rusal Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum foil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Aluminum Foil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum foil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum foil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum foil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum foil market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverage packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceutical packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcoa Corp.
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Carcano Antonio Spa
- Constellium SE
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- United Company Rusal Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005074/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/