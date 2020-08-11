Technavio has been monitoring the rotary air compressor market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 2%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Rising number of HVAC installations is one of the key factors driving market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Atlas Copco AB, DENSO Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Volkswagen AG. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

APAC

What is the major trend of the market?

Growing preference for energy efficient rotary air compressors is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, DENSO Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The rising number of HVAC installations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rotary Air Compressor Market is segmented as below:

End-user Manufacturing Industry Mining and Metallurgy Industry Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Rotary Air Compressor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rotary air compressor market report covers the following areas:

Rotary Air Compressor Market size

Rotary Air Compressor Market trends

Rotary Air Compressor Market analysis

This study identifies growing preference for energy efficient rotary air compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the rotary air compressor market growth during the next few years.

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the rotary air compressor market, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Copco AB, DENSO Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Volkswagen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rotary air compressor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rotary air compressor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rotary air compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rotary air compressor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotary air compressor market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mining and metallurgy industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Copco AB

DENSO Corp.

Elgi Equipments Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

