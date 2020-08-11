Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold Announces Formation of Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:KGC)(FRA:2KG1) is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board, consisting of three industry veterans, that will provide counsel to Kestrel's President and the Board of Directors. Inaugural Advisory Board members include Gregory Lynch who has a PhD in geology from the University of Alberta along with experience in the mining as well as oil and gas sectors; Bernie Kreft who is a well-known prospector that runs a private prospect generator company active in the Canadian cordillera, and Tim Termuende who has a B.Sc. in geology and is currently the President and CEO of both Taiga Gold Corp and Eagle Plains Resources.

Rob Solinger Kestrel president and CEO states: "The three Advisory Board members have over 90 years of combined industry experience which will play an important role in helping provide direction and insight to Kestrel as we advance our flagship King Solomon's Dome project and look to broaden Kestrel's exploration footprint via new acquisitions.

Further details relating to the Advisory Board members are set out below:

Gregory Lynch

Gregory Lynch is a professional geologist with 35 years experience in the mining and oil and gas industries. Mr Lynch has a PhD (Geology) from the University of Alberta; an MSc (Geology) from Washington State University and completed his BSc at the University of Ottawa. His PhD and MSc theses were on the Keno Hill silver veins in the Yukon and on the Kalzas tungsten deposit in central Yukon. He recently retired from Shell Canada Ltd to spend more time with his family and pursue his passion for exploration of mineral deposits.

Bernie Kreft

Bernie Kreft runs a private prospect generator company specializing in the acquisition, early stage development and divesture of mineral properties within the Canadian Cordillera. He currently owns over 70 distinct mineral projects totalling approximately 58,000 hectares. Current public company partners on his properties include: Kore Mining Ltd, Sitka Gold Corp, Teck Resources Limited, Alianza Minerals Ltd, Taku Gold Corp, Talisker Resources Ltd, Banyan Gold Corp, Strikepoint Gold Inc, Exgen Resources Inc and Generation Mining Limited.

Tim J. Termuende

Tim Termuende is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. Mr Termuende is currently President, CEO and a Director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and Taiga Gold Corp, both publicly-traded companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Since leaving Cominco in the late 1980's, Mr Termuende has worked on exploration projects throughout North and South America and currently oversees a broad range of projects targeting various commodities throughout British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon and Northwest Territories. He has been involved with numerous publicly-traded corporations since 1994.

