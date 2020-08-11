Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Appoints Hellen Siwanowicz to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(OTC PINK:TRXXF)(FSE:TX0) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hellen Siwanowicz as a director of the Company. Hellen's appointment brings the total number of directors serving on Gold Terra's Board to seven, including four independent, non-executive directors.

Ms. Siwanowicz brings over 25 years of business law experience. From 1991 to 2016, Ms. Siwanowicz practiced law at McMillan LLP and its predecessor, Lang Michener LLP, with an emphasis on securities law. She has significant experience advising public companies on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance and corporate governance matters.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Hellen to the Board," said Gerald Panneton, Executive Chairman of Gold Terra. "Her level of experience and knowledge will further strengthen the Board's skills as Gold Terra continues to advance exploration and realize the full value potential of its Yellowknife City Gold Project."

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

