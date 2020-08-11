Instagram's Spam Bot Issue: Max Maxwell and Gary Vaynerchuk Elaborate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / As early as April 2019 Instagram was beginning to see their comments' sections overtaken by spam bots and forex trader accounts gloating about how much money "Mary" made them by investing in Forex with her. A year ago it was basic, now the comments are written in full sentences and hard to detect upon initial scroll. Soon as you post something these automated bots jump in and boost your interactivity, buzzing your phone only for you to open Instagram and realize 3 of 4 comments are from Forex Spam accounts.

The bots have affected everyone's account and I mean everyone! Whether you have 3000 followers or 8.3 million like Gary Vaynerchuk, the bots will find a place in your comments section, cluttering the genuine interactions with false hope of making millions with trading because "John" was so knowledgeable in forex we couldn't lose. Of course Mary and John are just fictitious names of bot accounts to prove my point. And these are like any regular profile complete with photo of a real person and posts about money and free trainings. The clutter in the comments is simply annoying but it isn't the problem. The issue at hand is people getting tricked and scammed out of their hard earned money because during an unprecedented time like this folks are desperate for hope.

(Gary Vaynerchuk meeting with Max Maxwell - September 2018)

A member of Team GaryVee (Gary Vaynerchuk's team) is doing everything he can to minimize the damage. Zain Gaziani said The most success we've had is creating a schedule and manually cleaning (the bots). When cleaning we're blocking the bots vs restricting. And we usually have someone cleaning the first 15min, then 1 hour later...it's tedious but the most effective solution we've found.

On an Instagram video Vaynerchuk added I don't want to waste the brilliance and the time of the people on this team for 3 hours a day...The sheer amount of spam that instagram is allowing to happen is staggering and seems silly and what is most frustrating is that the tools they've made don't work.

Max Maxwell, a real estate entrepreneur with a little over 200K followers has experienced the same problems as Vaynerchuk and what's worse is Max's content is created to educate and help people make money through real estate, so when the bots jump in the comments it can confuse followers even further.

Max said I think it's ridiculous that Instagram, Facebook...this big corporation can't fix this problem. It's clearly not on the top of their list, which it should be and if algorithms can do all this powerful stuff why can't they just go out there and fix this simple forex bot? At the end of the day they're going to be responsible for tons of people being scammed on their platform. So they need to take action and bring it to the top of their priority list.

The bots are here to stay unless Instagram pays attention and regulates its app.

