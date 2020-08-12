Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility Secures Over $8M USD to Expand Anheuser-Busch CNG Fleet

Agility Fuel Solutions (Agility), a business of Hexagon Composites and a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, received a substantial order from longtime customer Anheuser-Busch. Over 180 new trucks equipped with Agility's ProCab 175 CNG Fuel Systems will be joining the fleet. The estimated total value of the order is over USD 8.0 million (approx. NOK 72 million).

In 2014 and 2015, Anheuser-Busch converted 160 diesel-fueled trucks in Houston and St. Louis to fleets powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) engines. As the next step to achieve their 2025 sustainability goal of reducing carbon emissions across their value chain by 25% by 2025, the brewer will be expanding this fleet and investing in technology to transition to cleaner-burning renewable natural gas.

"Innovation in the transportation sector is a massive opportunity for companies like ours and we continuously strive to lead the industry by transporting every beer in the most sustainable way possible." said Ingrid De Ryck, Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability at Anheuser-Busch. "The quality, efficiency, and durability of Agility's CNG fuel systems enable us to improve the sustainability of our fleet and reduce carbon emissions across our entire value chain."

The two fleets are expected to travel more than 8.5 million miles each year. By transitioning the trucks within these fleets to renewable natural gas, the brewer expects to reduce their emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel - the equivalent of taking more than 66 thousand passenger cars off the road or planting more than 8 million new trees.

"RNG or biomethane is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and it's one of the cleanest burning fuels available. We are pleased to see that our systems continue to enable Anheuser-Busch to opt for lower emission solutions in their fleet," says Seung Baik, President of Agility Fuel Solutions. "The performance, durability, and price stability of natural gas-powered trucks make it a great value for distribution fleets like Anheuser-Busch."



Delivery of the ProCab 175 CNG Fuel Systems is scheduled from mid-Q3 to mid-Q4, 2020.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47?950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Sonia Fernandez, Marketing and Communications Manager

Telephone: +1 949 236 5524 ¦sonia.fernandez@agilityfs.com

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Agility and its affiliates' product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at http://www.agilityfs.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn