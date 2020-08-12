Bidders have until Aug. 25 to show interest in an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for a 25 MW floating solar plant in Khandwa district, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India India's state-owned NHDC has opened domestic bids to build a 25 MW floating solar project in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The project will be built on the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as the provision of comprehensive operation and maintenance services for a period of five years. Eligible ...

